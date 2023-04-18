Ecuador, 18 de Abril de 2023
Mundo

21 fallecidos tras incendio en hospital

El incendio causó la muerte de 21 personas
FOTO: Referencial Pixabay
18 de abril de 2023 - 10:15 - Redacción Web

La prensa oficial de China informó que, al menos, 21 personas fallecieron tras el incendio de un hospital en Pekín.

El rotativo Global Times lo ratificó y explicó que el fuego inició este martes 18 de abril de 2023 en Changfeng (Fengtai)

Los bomberos apagaron las llaman en aproximadamente 30 minutos, mientras que las operaciones de rescate se extendieron por más de dos horas.

