21 fallecidos tras incendio en hospital

La prensa oficial de China informó que, al menos, 21 personas fallecieron tras el incendio de un hospital en Pekín.

El rotativo Global Times lo ratificó y explicó que el fuego inició este martes 18 de abril de 2023 en Changfeng (Fengtai)

Los bomberos apagaron las llaman en aproximadamente 30 minutos, mientras que las operaciones de rescate se extendieron por más de dos horas.

