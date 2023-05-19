Andy Rourke, bajista de The Smiths, falleció a los 59 años

Andy Rourke, legendario bajista de la banda The Smiths, falleció este viernes 19 de mayo de 2023, según informó el guitarrista del grupo, Johnny Marr.

Rourke padecía de cáncer de páncreas que lo afectó por varios años y que terminó con su vida a los 59 años de edad.

Según el portal de noticias RT, “Rourke fue el bajista de The Smiths desde su fundación, en 1982, hasta que la banda se separó, en 1987. Su influencia en la banda queda de manifiesto en temas clásicos como 'This Charming Man' o 'There is a Light That Never Goes Out'”.

Además colaboró con otras bandas como FreeBass, D.A.R.K., Sinéad O’Connor y otras más.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz