Murió John Romita, famoso dibujante de Marvel y DC

John Romita, legendario dibujante de cómics de Marvel, falleció a los 93 años de edad por causas naturales, reporta el portal de noticias RT.

"Lo comunico con gran pesar, mi padre falleció en paz mientras dormía", publicó en Twitter su hijo, John Romita Jr., este miércoles. "Es una leyenda en el mundo del arte y sería un honor para mí seguir sus pasos", agregó.

Romita fue quien dibujó al famoso Hombre Araña desde 1966, además fue el cocreador de personajes como Wolverine, El Castigador y Mary Jane Watson.

I say this with a heavy heart, My father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family.

He was the greatest man I ever met. pic.twitter.com/Pe2K3ywbWX