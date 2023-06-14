Ecuador, 14 de Junio de 2023
Mundo

Murió John Romita, famoso dibujante de Marvel y DC
Captura / Twitter / @JrRomita
14 de junio de 2023 - 08:46 - Redacción Web

John Romita, legendario dibujante de cómics de Marvel, falleció a los 93 años de edad por causas naturales, reporta el portal de noticias RT.

"Lo comunico con gran pesar, mi padre falleció en paz mientras dormía", publicó en Twitter su hijo, John Romita Jr., este miércoles. "Es una leyenda en el mundo del arte y sería un honor para mí seguir sus pasos", agregó.

Romita fue quien dibujó al famoso Hombre Araña desde 1966, además fue el cocreador de personajes como Wolverine, El Castigador y Mary Jane Watson.

Romita fue ilustrador de Marvel y DC Comics, las dos empresas m´pas grandes y reconocidas de las historietas de superhéroes.

Según el portal de noticias RT, “El historietista era miembro del Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame desde el año 2002”.

