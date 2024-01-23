Ecuador, 24 de Enero de 2024
Ecuador Continental: 12:34
Ecuador Insular: 11:34
El Telégrafo
Mundo

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024

La velada de los Premios Oscar se llevará a cabo el próximo 10 de marzo de 2024 y Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de presentarlos.
Foto: Archivo web
23 de enero de 2024 - 10:25 - Redacción Web

La espera para los fanáticos del cine terminó, la mañana de este martes, 23 de enero de 2024, ya se dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024. Dentro de las películas con mayor número de nominaciones están:

  • Oppenheimer – 13 nominaciones
  • Poor Things – 11 nominaciones
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – 10 nominaciones
  • Barbie – 8 nominaciones

A continuación, la lista de nominados por categoría de los Oscar:

Mejor película

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Zone of Interest”

Mejor actor principal

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz principal

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton, “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera, “Barbie”
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor película internacional

  • “The Teachers’ Lounge", Germany
  • “Io Capitano", Italia
  • “Perfect Days", Japón
  • “La sociedad de la nieve”, España
  • “The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido

Mejor corto documental

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • “Island In Between”
  • “The Last Repair Shop”
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor documental

  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “Four Daughters”
  • “To Kill a Tiger”
  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

Mejor canción original

  • “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
  • “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

Mejor película animada

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor guión adaptado

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión original

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Maestro”
  • “May December”
  • “Past Lives”

Mejor director

  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor diseño de producción

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor fotografía

  • “El Conde”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor sonido

  • “The Creator”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor corto animado

  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Mejor cortometraje

  • “The After”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Knight of Fortune”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Mejor banda sonora

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejores efectos visuales

  • “The Creator”
  • “Godzilla Minus One”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”

Mejor edición

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor maquillaje

  • “Golda”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Society of the Snow”

